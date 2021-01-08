College WBB: UE Falls To Drake

Here in evansville..

The ue women look to end a two game losing streak as drake invades meeks family fieldhouse.

Picking things up in the second quarter..

Aces trailing as lola reed buries the baseline jay..

And that's not the last we'd see from her.

Shortly after..

The senior attacks and puts up the runner..

Her first try is no good..

But she sticks with it and cleans up her own miss for the bucket.

However ue still trails.

Now its rylie stephens turn to join the fun..

The freshman stops..

Pops..

And drops..

Aces inching closer.

And now they get it going from deep.

Sydney thrwalker cans the triple.

Ue thinking comeback but in the end