Donald Trump concedes to Joe Biden, condemns Capitol rioters

US President Donald Trump conceded to President-elect Joe Biden.

He also condemned the violent supporters who stormed the US's Capitol.

In a video message, “To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country.

And to those who broke the law, you will pay.

We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high.

But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored.” He added, “Now Congress has certified the results and a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th.

My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.

This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.” Watch the full video for more.