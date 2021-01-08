North Central Clay City

North central girls basketball standout averi davidson had a chance to make school history thursday... davidson needed 23 points against clay city to become the schools all-time leading scorer... emily hyatt with the runner for clay city.....north central turns up the defense... they get the steal and ally compton scores on the other end...lady t-birds were up 32-24 at the half... fourth quarter was averi davidson time.....she gets the steal and scores to tie the all-time scoring record with her 1,730th career point... moments later davidson says move over rebecca forsyth who set the mark bac in 2003... the senior passes her to become north central's all-time leading scorer for boy or girls with 1,732 points... congrats averi, she's had one heck of a career... north central wins the game 54-37.....davidson can't believe she's north central's all-time leading scorer....