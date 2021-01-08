New vaccine clinic is a community affair

Officials at the Tippecanoe County Health Department want their new vaccination clinic to be a community affair.

County health department gave us inside look at the vaccine clinic.

News 18's peter hulett has more details on what people can expect it to look like.

Peter?

Hey meredith, the new location will be 2755 maple point drive which is part of a strip mall in lafayette.

Workers are currently finishing up the inside of the building and will be ready to start administering vaccinations next week.

Over the last 72 hours, crews have been moving all their equipment, including freezers needed to store the vaccines.

Starting friday at 8 a.m.

Those eligible can arrange appointments.

Vaccinations will begin next monday at noon.

The clinic will feature a wall for people to take selfies with and sign after they recieve their vaccination.

Executive assistant at the tippecanoe county health department amanda balser says she wants to make vaccination a fun community event.

Our stickers when they come in, we weren't prepared to have them here this week, but we should have them he in the next couple weeks.

They will say greater lafayette crushes covid on them, so we want everybody to use that hashtag when they're on social media so that everybody can see that you got your shot balser says her crew is working on the art wall through the weekend and hopes it will be ready by monday.

And balser made a point to say that this is a community effort, hence the hashtag greater lafayette crushes covid, and she says we are all in this as one.

Guys, back to you