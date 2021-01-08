A Cop Has Died Due To Capitol Riot

A US Capitol police officer died due to "events stemming from" the attempted insurrection.

Police Officer Brian D.

Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty.

Sicknick's death marks the fifth fatality in connection with the domestic terror at the Capitol.

Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building, overwhelming police and causing chaos.

US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced on Thursday that he will resign on January 16 This story is developing, according to reports from Business Insider.