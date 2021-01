US Capitol Police make arrests in wake of Wednesday's violence, continue search for others

ATTORNEYS THAT WE TALKED TOTODAY TONIGHT SAY THAT ISGOING TO BE A VERY BIG DEALWHEN IT COMES TO THEIRRESPECTIVE TRIALS.PEOPLE STORMING THE CAPITOLTO TAKE OVER THE DULY ELECTEDGOVERNMENT OF THE UNITEDSTATES SHERI RUSK IS ASACRAMENTO BASE TO TURN USPRACTICE FEDERAL LAW FORNEARLY 3 DECADES INCLUDINGTIME WORKING IN WASHINGTON DCRASCO SAYS THE LIST OFPOTENTIAL CHARGES FOR THOSEWHO PARTICIPATED IN THE MAYHEMRUNS DEEP, HOWEVER, IT'S THEPREMEDITATED ACT OF THAT SHEBELIEVES COULD DRAW THESTIFFEST PUNISHMENT SEDITIOUSCONSPIRACY SO YOU GET PEOPLECROSSING STATE LINE IS WITHCONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A VIOLENTCRIME, US CAPITOL POLICE SAYSOME OF THOSE ALREADY ARRESTEDHAVE BEEN CHARGED WITHUNLAWFUL ENTRY ASSAULTING AUNREGISTERED FIREARMS CHARGESCAN ACTUALLY BE ENHANCED BYWHAT'S GOING DOMESTICTERRORISM ENHANCEMENT MARKREICHEL IS ALSO A SACRAMENTOBASE ATTORNEYS WITH EXPERIENCEPRACTICING FEDERAL LAW REICHELSAYS POST 9.11 FEDERALSENTENCING GUIDELINES WILLINCREASE THE PENALTY FOR THOSEFOUND GUILTY OF STORMING THECAPITOL IF THEIR ROLE ISCONSIDERED TO BE AN ACT OFTERRORISM FROM 5.TO 25 YEARS ON WHATEVERCRIME IT'S IT'S A FEDERALCRIME AND QUALIFIES FORDOMESTIC TERRORISM WHILE THESEARCH CONTINUES FOR THESEPEOPLE AND OTHERS RUSKIN SAYSFOR THOSE WHO POSTED ABOUTTHEIR PARTICIPATION IT WILLCREATE A DREAM SCENARIO FORPROSECUTORS MAY TAKE SELFIES.YOU KNOW ANY INCONGRESSIONAL OFFICES,BREAKING THINGS STEALINGTHINGS AND BRAGGING ABOUT ITIT'S IT'S BREATHTAKING.AND SOMETHING ELSE TO KEEPIN MIND.

THOSE ATTORNEYS THATWE TALKED TO TONIGHT SAY EVEN