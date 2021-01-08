EQS with unique MBUX Hyperscreen - the big in-car cinema

Visually impressive, radically easy to operate and extremely eager to learn: the MBUX Hyperscreen is one of the highlights in the EQS.

It represents the emotional intelligence of the all-electric upper-class model: The large, curved screen unit stretches almost the entire width from the left to the right A-pillar.

In addition to its sheer size, the high-quality, detail-loving design also provides a "wow" effect.

This aesthetic high-tech look is the emotional dimension of the MBUX hyperscreen.

Added to this is artificial intelligence (AI): With software capable of learning, the display and operating concept adapts completely to its user and makes personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions.

Thanks to the so-called zero layer, the user does not have to scroll through submenus or give voice commands.

The most important applications are always offered in a situational and contextual way at the top level in view.

In this way, numerous operating steps are taken away from the EQS driver.

And not only him: The MBUX Hyperscreen is also an attentive assistant for the passenger.

It receives its own display and operating area.