The new Toyota e-Palette Task Assignment and Autonomous Mobility

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) has presented an operational management system that will serve as the basis for the provision of different services through its e-Palette battery-electric autonomous vehicle, with Autono-MaaS applications —Autonomous Mobility As A Service—.

This new e-Palette application will make possible the mobility services of the future and, thanks to the collaboration with several partners, will allow the deployment of different units of the e-Palette in Woven City, the prototype of Toyota's city of the future, fully connected and sustainable , with a view to its commercial use in multiple areas and regions in the coming years.

Proclaiming his purpose to transform Toyota into a mobility company, at CES in Las Vegas in January 2018, TMC President and CEO Akio Toyoda announced the e-Palette as a symbol of mobility that goes beyond conventional vehicles, to offer customers services and added value.