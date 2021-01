Rep. Susie Lee: Impeachment of President Trump unlikely in closing days in office

TONIGHT..EDUCATION SECRETARY...BETSY DEVOS IS STEPPING DOWN..SHE BECOMES THE SECOND CABINETMEMBER TO RESIGN....OVER YESTERDAY'S VIOLENCE..AS TOP CABINET MEMBERS START TODISTANCE THEMSELVES......FROM THE PRESIDENT..CALLS FOR HISIMPEACHMENT....AND...POSSIBLE REMOVAL FROMOFFICE.....ARE COMING FROM "THE SPEAKER OFTHE HOUSE"...OTHER LEADERSHIP..THAT INCLUDES....AT LEAST....-3- MEMBERS OF NEVADA'SDELEGATION....LETS GET RIGHT TO.....13 INVESTIGATES REPORTER....JOE BARTELS..LIVE NEAR THE STRIP....WITH THE DETAILS..JOE?THE PRESIDENT HAS JUST ABOUT 12DAYS LEFT IN OFFICE..TONIGHT THE MESSAGE IS MIXEDFROM NEVADA'S DELEGATION..ON HOW THE NEXT DOZEN DAYSSHOULD BE SPENT."I'D LIKE TO START BYADDRESSING THE HEINOUS ATTACKON THE UNITED STATES CAPITOL."IN THIS TWITTER VIDEO..POSTEDTHURSDAY NIGHT...THE PRESIDENT..TAKING A STAND..AND DENOUCING THOSE WHOATTACKED THE CAPITOL BUILDING..MANY OF WHOM..WORE TRUMP CAMPAIGN ITEMS.BUT FOR SOME LAW MAKERS..ITS TOO LITTLE TOO LATE."TO ME THE NUMBER ONE DUTY OFTHE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITEDSTATES IS TO PROTECT THE SAFETYOF ALL AMERICANS AND INVITINGAND INCITING THAT TYPE OFVIOLENCE AND THAT KIND OFATTACK ON OUR DEMOCRACY ICERTAINLY FEEL IT IS GROUNDSFOR REMOVAL." NEVADA REPRESENTATIVESUSIE LEE..SAYS..IT MAY BE TOO LATE..TO TAKE CONGRESSIONAL REMOVALACTION AGAINST THE PRESIDENT..THERE'S LESS THAN TWO WEEKS..BEFORE THE NEXT ADMINISTRATIONIS SWORN IN."THE VICE PRESIDENT HAS SAID HEWE ARE GOING TO HAVE ANHAS SAID HE WOULD SUPPORTIMPEACHINGSO WOULD NEVADA'S DISTRICT ONEREPRESENTATIVE DINA TITUS...NEVADA SENATOR CATHERINECORTEZ- MASTO..RELEASED A STATEMENT TO 13INVESTIGATES..SAYING IN PART."I UNDERSTAND THAT THE AMERICANPEOPLE ARE SEEKINGACCOUNTABILITY FOR WHATHAPPENED YESTERDAY.I'M WORKING IN A BIPARTISAN WAYWITH MY COLLEAGUES TO PROTECTTHE SAFETY OF THE AMERICANPEOPLE AND THE HEALTH OF OURDEMOCRACY.SHOULD REMOVAL PROCEEDINGS -WHICH MUST ORIGINATE IN THEHOUSE - COME TO THE SENATE INTHE NEXT TWO WEEKS, I'LL BEREADY TO FULFILL MYCONSTITUTIONAL RESPONSIBILITYAND TRY THE FACTS.""I THINK THE THING THAT IREFLECTED ON MOST YESTERDAYWHILE I WAS BARRICADED IN MYOFFICE CALLING MY CHILDRENTELLING THEM I WAS OK WAS JUSTHOW FRAGILE THIS DEMOCRACY IS ITHINK WE NEED TO REFLECT ON THEWOUNDS THAT NEED TO BE HEALEDIN THIS COUNTRY." THE HEALING WILL TAKESOME TIME..SENATOR JACKY ROSEN..HAS NOT COMMENTED ABOUTIMPEACHMENT OR REMOVAL..BUT TWEETED: SHE WAS HORRIFIEDBY THE ANTI SEMITIC RHETORICAND SYMBOLS...USED AMID THE WASHINGTON CHAOSWEDNESDAY.WE REACHED OUT TO NEVADA'S LONEREPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE..MARK AMODEI.A SPOKESPERSON SAID HE WASUNAVAILABLE FOR COMMENT.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.CAPITOL POLICE SAY...TH