Raiders favored to win CCC in softball coaches' preseason poll

After not being able to play last season, the sou softball team is ready to start its national title defense with jessica pistole back at the helm.

A big first piece to that will be winning the cascade conference.

And according to the coaches, the raiders are the favorite for the fifth time in a row.

Take a look at this season's preseason poll just released today.

The coaches say southern oregon is the favorite by 12 points.

In 2nd place, oregon tech.

The hustlin owls looking to jump up and challenge.

