22nd session of Kerala Legislative Assembly commences

22nd session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly began in Thiruvananthapuram on January 08.

Oppositions created ruckus when Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan delivered his address.

While speaking at Assembly, Kerala Governor said, "I am doing my constitutional duty.

It is expected that no obstruction shall be created while the governor is performing his constitutional duty." Later, Congress-led opposition staged walkout during Governor Khan's address in Kerala Assembly.