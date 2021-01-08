Capitol police officer dies from violent demonstrations

The officer's death marks the fifth death related to the rioting on Capitol Hill

A stroke at the capitol during riots.

News 18's cody melin joins us from the alert desk this morning.

Cody, what do you know about this officer?

Good morning, marlee.

Once again, tragic news to report this morning.

The officer that died is brian d.

Sicknick.

He was a 15-year veteran of the force and 40 years old.

The news of the officer's condition came minutes after us capitol police chief steven sund resigned from his position.

More than 50 capitol and d.c.

Police officers were reportedly injured while responding wednesday.

Outside of the officer's death, four initials deaths were reported from the riots wednesday, including the fatal shooting of a woman by capitol police.

That woman, ashli babbitt , was an air force veteran and followed the far-right conspiracy theory qanon, according to her social media.

Also as a results of the dc rioting, multiple cabinet members have left president trump's team.

Coming up in the next half hour, ill let you know what the next few weeks look like for mr. trump.

At the alert desk, cody melin.

