Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli reach Bandra police station to record statements

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reached the Bandra police station on Jan 8 to record her statement in a case related to sedition and other charges.

Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel, arrived at the police station in suburban Mumbai around 1 pm along with her advocate amid heavy media presence.

The Bandra police had registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks in October.

The FIR was registered following orders from a magistrates court in Bandra.

A casting director and fitness trainer, had filed the complaint referring to tweets and other statements of Kangana and her sister.

Earlier, the Mumbai police had sent notices three times asking them to appear for recording their statements in the case.

The Bombay High Court in November had granted interim protection from arrest to Kangana and her sister, and directed them to appear before the police on January 8.

