Brazilian Ken Doll Spends $80K On 'Perfect' Face | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

AN influencer gets called a ‘monster’ for his $80k cosmetic transformation.

Ju´nior Bevila´qua is a model from Brazil who has "lost count" of the number of cosmetic procedures he’s had in pursuit of the “perfect look”.

He told Truly that he sees himself as the “Brazillian Ken doll” who has “invested” $80,000 so far on his quest to appear ageless.

Surgeries he’s undergone have included liposuction, two nose jobs and jaw reconstruction.

He has regular monthly top-up procedures for his appearance, including Botox, peels and fillers.

At home, he undertakes a long beauty routine every day, where he said the “doll comes to life”.

To keep up a doll-like appearance he goes to the beauty salon every week and works at the gym at least once a day.

He is also an “aesthetic influencer” on social media so has to keep up a youthful look for his business.

Ju´nior’s many followers praise his glamorous look, but he has faced criticism from “haters.” He explained that people call him a “monster, horrible and deformed”.

Ju´nior has had a few negative comments in real life from loved ones too.

“My mother really didn’t like it in the beginning, so when I was living with her I would tell her that I was getting a tooth out at the dentist when I went for a procedure.” His mother, Sirlene, said: “There’s no need for so many surgeries, he is already naturally beautiful.”