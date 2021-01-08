Hilarious moment a man spectacularly crashes his daughter's new hoverboard - smashing into the oven sending glass all over his k Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:21s 08 Jan 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Hilarious moment a man spectacularly crashes his daughter's new hoverboard - smashing into the oven sending glass all over his k Footage captures the hilarious moment a man spectacularly crashes his daughter's new hoverboard - smashing into the oven sending glass all over his kitchen floor.Ryan Owens can be seen carefully stepping onto the £200 hoverboard before immediately slipping over - shattering the oven door.The 33-year-old attempted to master the hoverboard while his partner Ashleigh was at work.Unlucky for Ryan the footage was caught on the couple's puppy camera at their home in Newtownards, Northern Ireland.Ashleigh said: "We have a puppy camera for our dog, and it's caught so many funny things."I was at work at the time and he was minding the kids, so he thought he'd have a go."He gave me the heads up just so I knew, but to be honest though I found it so funny."We've had to order a new oven its cost us about £340."We couldn't replace the door, so we've had to replace the whole oven."Straight after Christmas it's the last thing we need!"The couple bought the hoverboard for their daughter Lucy for Christmas - swearing never to try it out after it got stuck in the kitchen door and burnt a hole in the floor.Ashleigh added: "I didn't realise how dangerous they can be."We watched videos on YouTube beforehand and Ryan has fallen over exactly like in those videos."

