Biden Slams Insurgents Calling Group “Domestic Terrorists"

Biden Slams Capitol Hill Insurgents Calling Violent Group “Domestic Terrorists” President-elect Joe Biden has blamed Trump for inciting riots and called the violent group that descended on the US Capitol “domestic terrorists”.

Following the terrifying scenes Mark Zuckerberg announced Trump will be banned from Facebook “for at least the next two weeks”.

The events in the USA have made headlines around the world with global leaders quickly to condemning the actions of the mob.

Iran and China held the event up as a 'failure of western democracy’.

#Biden #Capitol #Trump Report by Shoulderg.

