One year on: Prince Harry and Meghan step down

One year on: Prine Harry and Meghan step down from Royal Family Story: It’s been one year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke the news on their Instagram account in January 2020 announcing their intention to ‘become financially independent’ and divide their time ‘between the UK and North America.

Since stepping away from royal duties the couple have signed deals with Netflix and Spotify but intend to take part in royal events in 2021.

Report by Fullerg.

