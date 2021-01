Lord Hanuman's birthplace: Modern day Kishkindha locals preserve their heritage | Oneindia News

We travel to a little known place called Anegundi near Hampi in Karnataka which was ancient Kishkindha, the kingdom of Vali and his brother Sugriva.

It is also believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Anegundi is an ancient settlement, and it is one of the few sites in India that boasts of cave paintings as well.

The locals feel proud and closely connected to their heritage.

This is their story.

