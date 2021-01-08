Self-isolating woman spends lockdown creating amazing doll's house mansion

Talented Alyson Billington has filled her time in lockdown by creating an amazing doll's house 'MANSION' - inspired by her favourite TV show, Escape To The Chateau.

Alyson, 66, has been self-isolating throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, having been diagnosed with lung cancer three years ago, in January 2018.

But Alyson has not been short of a lockdown activity - after buying a wooden doll's house kit at the start of last year.

She put the four-foot tall house, with its plain, light-blue facade, together last January - but soon, Alyson began to embark on a miniature DIY project of her own, which cost her around £2,000 from start to finish.