Morning Brew 1/82021

Kaylei Miller is raising money for her Dad's funeral doing what they loved to do together - baking!
Thirty-five year old Jason Barton was killed in a car accident on Sunday.
Kaylei is using her love of baking to raise money for his funeral.
People lined up in front of Kaylei's home for her homemade popcorn, brownies and cookies.
C1 3 trying to give her father..the goodbye he deserves..
Jason barton...was killed..
In a car accident.
Now his 9-year-old..
Is raising money to give him a funeral.
John boel has the story.
### l3: morning brew white 9-year-old girl raises money for dad's funeral louisville l3: money for dad's funeral louisville nats: "your daddy would be proud of you i know he would already."
We asked 9-year-old kaylei miller what her dad meant to her...the answer was short and sweet.
Kaylei miller/raising money for dad's funeral: "everything."
That's why she's doing everything she can for him -- kaylei and her dad loved to bake together.
Now that he's gone after a car accident on sunday -- she's using her love for baking to raise money for his funeral..
Nats: "there's 7, there's 8, there's 9, and there's 10.
God bless you."
People lined up in front of kaylei's homemade popcorn brownies and cookies.
One couple giving the family one- thousand dollars in exchange for two chocolate chip cookies.
Couple: "you saw that the pandemic won't stop us from still caring about other people.
You saw us paying forward, and you saw what wave 3 news can do."
Jack and debby say they know the pain kaylei's going through... nats: "i was in the third grade when my dad died."
As for kaylei -- she's thankful for the community and knows her dad would be proud.
Kaylei miller/raising money for dad's funeral: "just grateful, and just like, i cried yesterday because of all the people that actually cared."
That was john boel reporting.
Police have not released any details about the accident that killed 35-year- old jason barton.
His family describes him as a hardworking man and a great father, dedicated to making sure his family had food on the table.
Time now xxx well be right back.
### coming up in this half hour of