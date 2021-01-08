Morning Brew 1/82021

People lined up in front of Kaylei's home for her homemade popcorn, brownies and cookies.

Kaylei is using her love of baking to raise money for his funeral.

Thirty-five year old Jason Barton was killed in a car accident on Sunday.

Kaylei Miller is raising money for her Dad's funeral doing what they loved to do together - baking!

C1 3 trying to give her father..the goodbye he deserves..

Jason barton...was killed..

In a car accident.

Now his 9-year-old..

Is raising money to give him a funeral.

John boel has the story.

### l3: morning brew white 9-year-old girl raises money for dad's funeral louisville l3: money for dad's funeral louisville nats: "your daddy would be proud of you i know he would already."

We asked 9-year-old kaylei miller what her dad meant to her...the answer was short and sweet.

Kaylei miller/raising money for dad's funeral: "everything."

That's why she's doing everything she can for him -- kaylei and her dad loved to bake together.

Now that he's gone after a car accident on sunday -- she's using her love for baking to raise money for his funeral..

Nats: "there's 7, there's 8, there's 9, and there's 10.

God bless you."

People lined up in front of kaylei's homemade popcorn brownies and cookies.

One couple giving the family one- thousand dollars in exchange for two chocolate chip cookies.

Couple: "you saw that the pandemic won't stop us from still caring about other people.

You saw us paying forward, and you saw what wave 3 news can do."

Jack and debby say they know the pain kaylei's going through... nats: "i was in the third grade when my dad died."

As for kaylei -- she's thankful for the community and knows her dad would be proud.

Kaylei miller/raising money for dad's funeral: "just grateful, and just like, i cried yesterday because of all the people that actually cared."

That was john boel reporting.

Police have not released any details about the accident that killed 35-year- old jason barton.

His family describes him as a hardworking man and a great father, dedicated to making sure his family had food on the table.

Time now xxx well be right back.

### coming up in this half hour of