Light showers expected in Delhi-NCR: Delhi's IMD

Today mercury has dropped about five degree Celsius compared to yesterday (January 07) informed Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi on January 08.

"With the mercury dipping down to 14.4 degree yesterday, today it has dropped about 5 degrees.

In Delhi-NCR the layer of fog is uplifted so there is decrease in visibility but the layer of fog remains.

Light showers expected in Delhi-NCR tomorrow," said Delhi's IMD head.