Ind vs Aus: Today's run-out will be rewind and play moment for me, admits Jadeja

While addressing the press conference in Sydney on January 08, the all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Ravindra Jadeja spoke about the game on day 2nd of the third test match between India and Australia.

Jadeja said, "If I think of any format in cricket then my role is to perform in both batting and bowling department.

Since the time I began playing cricket, my role and aim is that only.

I will try to convert my next opportunity into performance." "For me the rewind and play moment in today's game will be the run-out because this is one of my best and favorites run-out.