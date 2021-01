Wife of Senator Mitch McConnel, Elaine Chao, resigns as Transportation Secretary.

Mitch mcconnell's wife..

Transportation secretary elaine chao.

Her resignation... will take effect on monday.

Chao said she was deeply troubled by the riots at the capitol.

She says..

She'll help the incoming transportation secretary, pete buttigieg, in taking over the responsibilitiers of the department.

With her regisnation..

