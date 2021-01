West Side mom starts sleepover business for children at home

HAVE A TREAT FOR YOU!

A WESTSIDE MOM WITH A FRESH NEW IDEATO HELP US KEEP THE KIDSENTERTAINED AMID THISPANDEMIC...THAT TAKES THESLEEPOVER TO THE NEXT LEVEL.WCPO 9 REPORTER ALLY KRAEMERIS LIVE WITH THE DETAILS .JULIE - DOESN'T IT GETMONOTONOUS, THE SAME ROUTINEWITH YOUR KIDS OVER AND OVER.YOU CAN'T GO ANYWHERE, YOUCAN'T HAVE BIRTHDAY PARTIES,IT'S JUST BORING.ONE LOCAL MOMSAID NO MORE BOREDOM - SHESTARTED THE PERFECT PANDEMICBUSINESS - A LUXURY SLEEPOVERCOMPANY.LOOK AT THESE DARLING SETUPS- THEY WERE CREATED BY MEGANREDMOND AND HER COMPANY, CINCYSLEEPOVERS.REDMOND TELLS MESHE CAME UP WITH THE IDEA OVERTHE SUMMER WHEN HER FAMILY'SSUMMER VACATION BECAME ASTAYCATION.THEY WERE TRYING TOCOME UP WITH THINGS TO MAKETHE MUNDANE MORE FUN.SO THEYCAME UP WITH FANCY SLEEPOVERKITS - EACH COMES WITH A TENT,AIR MATTRESS, THEMED SHEETS,PILLOW, BLANKETS, A TRAY TABLEAND MATCHING ACCESSORIES.THEREDMOND'S COME SET THESLEEPOVER UP IN YOUR HOME SOYOU CAN SURPRISE YOUR KIDS,GRANDKIDS, NEIGHBORS, ANYONE.THERE ARE 7 THEMES RIGHT NOW -INCLUDING THE REDS AND THEBENGALS, HARRY POTTER, PRETTYIN PINK & GOLD AND FORTNITE.MEGAN SAYS THE IDEA REALLYTOOK OFF, HER BASEMENT ISPACKED FULL OF THE SUPPLIESAND MANY DATES ARE ALREADYSOLD OUT.SURE IT GETS CHAOTICSHE SAYS, BUT IT'S ALL WORTHIT."It is just so much fun aftersomebody has a rental, hearingfrom them and them sending usreveal videos of when theirkids walked down the stairs tosee it for the first time.We've had kids cry, it hasbrought such joy, that'sdefinitely the most excitingpart is feeling like we can bea really smart part inbringing some joy andexcitement during a time wherethings are just a littlelacking"THE SLEEPOVER RENTALS STARTAT $175 - I POSTED A LINK ONTWITTER AND FACEBOOK.AND MEGANIS ALL ABOUT TRYING NEWTHINGS, SHE WANTS YOUR INPUTON WHAT THEMES YOU MIGHT WANTTO HOST IN YOUR HOME.I THINK SHE'S COMING OUT WITHA SPA NIGHT THEME, THAT'S MYJA