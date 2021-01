The 8th Continent: Award-Winning Design Seeks To Clean Up Ocean Garbage

An award-winning concept presents an eye-catching way to rid the world’s oceans of garbage.

The jaw-dropping design, called the 8th continent, is a floating station that restores the marine environment's balance by collecting plastic debris from the water surface and breaking it down to recyclable material.

Lenka Petráková’s concept won the 2020 Grand Prix Award for Architecture & Innovation of the Sea from Foundation Jacques Rougerie Génération Espace Mer - Institut de France.