London mayor declares ‘major incident’ with coronavirus spread ‘out of control’

London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a “major incident” as the spread ofcoronavirus threatens to “overwhelm” the capital’s hospitals.

City Hall saidCovid-19 cases in London had exceeded 1,000 per 100,000, while there are 35%more people in hospital with the virus than in the peak of the pandemic inApril.

A “major incident” means the “severity of the consequences” associatedwith it are “likely to constrain or complicate the ability of responders toresource and manage the incident”.