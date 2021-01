Daily Cover: Ken Jennings Went From Jeopardy's Record-Setting Contestant To Interim Host

Who is Ken Jennings?

Well, Jennings went from record-breaking Jeopardy!

Contestant to guest host.

So, how does he feel stepping in for the late-great Alex Trebek?

Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg asked SI contributor Steve Rushin, who wrote a story on Jennings for the Daily Cover.