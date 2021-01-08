PM Modi inaugurates Rewari-Madar section of WDFC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Madar-Rewari section in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation.

The PM also flagged off world's first double-stack long-haul 1.5-km-long container train from New Ateli-New Kishangarh.

The New Madar-New Rewari section of the WDFC is 306-km-long.

Out of this, 227 Km is situated in Rajasthan and 79 km is situated in Haryana.

Under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), 1875 km of railway lines are being laid from Ludhiana to Sonnagar and Sonnagar to Dankuni.

While the work of laying 1506-km-long railway line from Dadri to JNPT is being done under the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).