PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convection on Jan 09: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on January 08 informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas Convection tomorrow.

The event will be organised in a virtual format.

"The 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be organised tomorrow, Jan 09.

The event will be held in virtual format with the theme 'Contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The convention will be inaugurated by the PM with Prez of Suriname as chief guest," he said.