A TikToker pretended to cry, and her boyfriend stepped up in a big way

A TikToker’s prank on her boyfriend has earned the latter praise for the way he responded.On Jan.

6, Aileen Christine posted a clip in which she pretends to cry and runs into her room.What follows is perhaps one of the most wholesome episodes on TikTok.Seeing his girlfriend “distraught,” Deven Chris follows her into the bedroom and asks her if she’s okay.Chris then slowly walks away, seemingly unsure of how to handle the situation.About 10 minutes later, Chris returns with a surprise.“Ready to talk about your feelings with my friends?” he asks Christine.“Ben and Jerry’s,” he says, holding two spoons and a carton of ice cream.The pure moment has been viewed nearly 7 million times and garnered an overwhelming number of comments.“I need a man like this, is it too much to ask??” one person said