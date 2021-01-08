Chinese city near Beijing becomes ghost town after 11 million residents being placed under coronavirus lockdown

A city near Beijing became a ghost town after 11 million residents were placed under a coronavirus lockdown.The video filmed in the city of Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province on January 8.
WCBI NEWS at SIX 11/07/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS at SIX 11/07/2020
A city near Beijing became a ghost town after 11 million residents were placed under a coronavirus lockdown.The video filmed in the city of Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province on January 8.
WCBI NEWS at SIX 11/07/2020
Concerns are growing in Beijing about a rise in coronavirus cases in the city that could lead to a possible Wuhan-style lockdown...