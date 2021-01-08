Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, January 16, 2021

Fort Wayne's Public Works Division to begin Van Buren Street Bridge upgrades Jan. 11

Credit: WFFT
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
Fort Wayne's Public Works Division to begin Van Buren Street Bridge upgrades Jan. 11
Fort Wayne's Public Works Division to begin Van Buren Street Bridge upgrades Jan. 11

The City of Fort Wayne's Public Works Division on Thursday announced enhancements to the Van Buren Street Bridge over the St.

Marys River will begin next week.

The passenger seat.

A downtown fort wayne bridge will close for repair work.the van buren street bridge over the saint marys river will close this monday.it'll stay closed until early august.the city of fort wayne says the improvement project is necessary to prevent a full closure later down the line.

Detours will be established near

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like