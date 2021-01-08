Skip to main content
Friday, January 8, 2021

FBI and police on the hunt for man who stormed capitol building

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
The FBI and police are now on the hunt for those who stormed into the capitol building.

An Arizona man, who was spotted inside wearing a furry horn headdress has been identified.

INTO THE CAPITOL BUILDING.AN ARIZONA MAN, WHO WAS SPOTTEDINSIDE WEARING A FURRY HORNHEADDRESS HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED.JAKE ANGELI ALSO KNOWN AS"JACOB CHANSLEY" IS A WELLKNOWN Q-ANON SUPPORTER.HE HAS BEEN KNOWN TO ATTENDPRO- TRUMP RALLIES IN THEPHOENIX VALLEY.A REPORTER FROM OUR SISTERSTATION SPOKE WITH HISMOTHER--- WHO SAYS SHE SUPPORTSHER SON."IT TAKES A LOT OF COURAGE TOBE A PATRIOT OK AND STAND UPFOR WHAT IT IS THAT YOU BELIEVEAND KNOW TO BE RIGHT.AND NOT EVERYBODY WANTS TO BETHE PERSON UP FRONTJAKE'S MOTHER SAYS SHE DOESN'TKNOW WHERE HER SON IS RIGHTNOW.AND SAYS SHE DOESN'T UNDERSTANDWHY LAW ENFORCEMENT IS SO SETONARRESTING HIM.MANY PEOPLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA SAYTH

