Purdue alumnus Jim Gilligan to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

'15 is set to compete on Alex Trebek's final Jeopardy episode.

Covered.

Tonight is alex trebek's final episode of jeopardy.

And to make it extra special, a purdue alum will be competing.

Jim gillagan graduated in 20-15.

And to help cheer him on, purdue is hosting a zoom watch party.

This evening's episode airs at its usual time, 7:30, and features the final episode with trebek.

We have the information on how to get the zoom link on our website.

Icu patients in the united kingdom are set