Daily Punch - Chanda Mama Door Ke To Be Revived By Sanjay Puran Singh As A Tribute To SSR

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to team up for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s next, In other news Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and the entire team of Cirkus to leave for Ooty to shoot the final schedule.

It is expected to wrap up by March to more watch daily punch