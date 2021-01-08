‘Rewind & play moment’: Ravindra Jadeja on Steve Smith’s run-out | Ind Vs Aus

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hogged the limelight on Friday not for his four wickets, but for his brilliant effort on the field to run out Australia batsman Steve Smith at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With Smith looking good after registering his 27th Test century, the run out ended Australia's first innings on 338.

Jadeja enjoyed his rocket-arm throw and said it was one of his best efforts.

The all-rounder also termed Smith's dismissal as his favourite run-out.

"I will rewind and play this run-out as this is one of my best efforts.

A direct hit from outside the 30-yard circle.

This my favourite and best run-out.

Three or four-wicket hauls are fine but this run-out will stay with me," Jadeja told the media during the virtual press conference at the end of the second day's action at the SCG.

