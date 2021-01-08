Trump Discussed Pardoning Himself, Sources Say

Trump Discussed Pardoning Himself, Sources Say.

'The New York Times' reports that President Donald Trump has discussed the possibility with White House aides since election day.

No president in the history of the U.S. has ever issued a pardon for themselves.

.

Because of this, legal questions surround the move.

It is not clear if a president does indeed have the power to do it.

Aides say that Trump has maintained that he does have the power to pardon himself, .

Which they believe means that he will do it.

Sources also say that Trump has considered issuing pre-emptive pardons for members of his family.

Including sons Don Jr. and Eric, daughter and White House advisor Ivanka and son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner.

The Justice Department said on Thursday it would pursue charges against "all actors" involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, and "not only the people who went into the building.".

If the evidence fits elements of a crime, they're going to be charged, Michael R.

Sherwin, U.S. Attorney, via 'The New York Times'