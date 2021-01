Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 1/8/21

6'S)A BIT OF A MIXED BAGWEATHER-WISE FORFRIDAY..

AS THETREASURE VALLEYWILL START OFF WITHAREAS OF DENSE -AND POSSIBLYFREEZING - FOG,THEN WIND, RAINAND SNOW ALL MOVEIN LATER IN THE DAY.VISIBILITY COULD BEDOWN TO A MILE ORLESS AT TIMES IN THEBOISE AREA THISMORNING, WITH ICYPATCHES POSSIBLE,SO MORNINGCOMMUTERSSHOULD USECAUTION.

BY MID-DAY..

SNOW, RAINAND A SLUSHY MIX OFTHE TWO ARRIVES INTHE TREASUREVALLEY AND THEWEST CENTRALMOUNTAINS..ACCOMPANIED BYAT-TIMES GUSTYWINDS.

VERY LIGHTACCUMULATIONS OFSNOW ARE POSSIBLEIN THE VALLEYS..THOUGH IT LIKELYWON'T AMOUNT TOMUCH..

AND IN THEMOUNTAINS..

1-2" OFACCUMULATIONLOOK LIKELY.OVERNIGHT..

THEPRECIP TAPERS OFFAND THE WIND DIESDOWN..

LEADING TOA COOL BUT DRY ANDPARTLY SUNNYSATURDAY WITHHIGHS IN THE UPPER30S IN BOISETHROUGH THEWEEKEND AND INTOEARLY NEXT WEEK.