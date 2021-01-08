Skip to main content
Hoosiers 80+ Can Register to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Hoosiers 80+ Can Register to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

New this morning -- if you are 80 years or older and you live in indiana -- today you will be able to sign up to receive a covid-19 vaccine.

Starting at 9:00 this morning -- you will be able to register online.

This age group joins first responders and healthcare workers as the highest priority.

To schedule -- head to our - shot - dot i-n -- dot gov.

You will then select what category you fall under.

Supplies are limited -- so officials are asking for patience.

