Hoosiers 80+ Can Register to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

New this morning -- if you are 80 years or older and you live in indiana -- today you will be able to sign up to receive a covid-19 vaccine.
Starting at 9:00 this morning -- you will be able to register online.
This age group joins first responders and healthcare workers as the highest priority.
To schedule -- head to our - shot - dot i-n -- dot gov.
You will then select what category you fall under.
Supplies are limited -- so officials are asking for patience.
Over the next three months, CVS Health will enter nearly 1,000 communities across the state, with the potential to vaccinate..