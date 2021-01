Dame Barbara Windsor laid to rest in London

Family and friends arrive at Golders Green Crematorium for the funeral of DameBarbara Windsor.

The actress and campaigner died in December, aged 83.

Inattendance was Scott Mitchell, Barbara’s husband and his family, as well as TVpersonalities; David Walliams, Matt Lucas, Dean Gaffney and ChristopherBiggins.

The hearse was decorated with three flower arrangements which speltout ‘Babs’, ‘The Dame’ and ‘saucy’.