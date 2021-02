When you're not working you don't feel like a man | Modern Masculinity

Iman Amrani is back with Modern Masculinity, looking at the issues affecting men which relate to mental health in the shadow of Covid-19.

In this episode, she returns to Leeds to speak to Neil Smedley, a barber who she met two years ago at a Jordan Peterson show, to find out how his business is coping with lockdown, what pressures his employees are facing and how they feel looking to the future.