Elon Musk Surpasses Jeff Bezos as World's Richest Person

The Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur surpassed the Amazon founder as the richest person in the world on Thursday.

Tesla's share price rallied by 4.8 percent, pushing Musk's wealth to a staggering $188.5 billion.

This is at least $1.5 billion more than Jeff Bezos.

Musk's wealth has increased by more than $150 billion in the past year.

Tesla's share price has increased by more than 740 percent.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur is also in control of an added $42 billion in stock options.

Musk is focused on using his wealth to create a human civilization in space.

I want to be able to contribute as much as possible to the city on Mars.

That means just a lot of capital, Elon Musk, World's Wealthiest Person, via 'Bloomberg'