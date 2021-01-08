How to Deal With the Monotony of Life Right Now

How to Deal With the Monotony of Life Right Now.

Entering this new year may feel less refreshing and more restricting than years before.

Here are some ways to keep things lively during this ongoing period of uncertainty.

Keep making plans, Make a list of things you can do right away and another for things you want to accomplish after quarantine.

Try a “blessings exercise”, Write down a couple things from your day that aren't typical to help highlight the little things.

Switch up your routine, Even if it’s as small as sitting somewhere new in your living room or taking a different jogging route, slight changes will help break up feelings of monotony.

Change your living space, Something as simple as painting a room a different color can boost your mood