Happy Birthday Elvis Presley!

Happy Birthday, Elvis Presley!

The king of rock and roll would celebrate his 85th birthday on January 8, 2021.

Sadly, he died in 1977, from a heart attack when he was just 42.

Presley changed the face of rock and roll with his chart-topping hits.

He is still regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons and remains the best-selling solo artist of all time.

Here are 10 things you never knew about Elvis Presley...