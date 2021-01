Donald Trump confirms he will not attend inauguration of Joe Biden

President Donald Trump has said he will not attend his successor Joe Biden’sinauguration on January 20 as political rivals sought to oust the incumbentpresident before the scheduled transition.

Mr Trump tweeted to confirm hewould not be present at the Capitol when Mr Biden takes the oath of officejust hours after he made a video statement finally acknowledging that Mr Bidenhad won the race to the White House.