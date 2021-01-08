SCSO: Anderson man runs away in hand cuffs, deputies give chase

A chase on the ground and from the air helped Shasta County deputies arrest a wanted man on Thursday, all while he was hand-cuffed.

Shasta county sheriff's deputies arrested this man... lucas andrew mcleod - wanted for an outstanding warrant.

They found mcleod at a home in cottonwood..

Deputies say they put him in handcuffs... but he managed to take off - running behind houses and into yards -- all while still in handcuffs.

With help from a k-9 and c-h-p officers in a helicopter, deputies found - and arrested mcleon.

