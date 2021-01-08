McConnell Never Wants To Speak To Trump Again

A Wednesday, a violent mob took over the Capitol, leading to five deaths.

The destroyed furniture, stole furniture, smeared feces, and desecrated offices.

The Washington Post reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell never wants to speak to President Donald Trump again.

The Kentucky Republican has reportedly been estranged from Trump in recent weeks.

He gave a fiery speech on the Senate floor this week rejecting the president's continued claims of voter and election fraud.

McConnell made the speech as Congress was gearing up to count the electoral votes in the 2020 election.