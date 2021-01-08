Ex-serviceman sent to police remand for sending sensitive information to Pakistan intelligence agencies: UP ADG

Speaking to ANI in Lucknow on January 08, ADG Law and Order at UP, Prashant Kumar said, "Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had received inputs that an ex-serviceman Saurav Sharma - a resident of UP's Hapur district- is sending sensitive information to Pakistan intelligence agencies.

He was arrested today.

He confessed to committing the crime.

Some documents have been recovered from him." "Probe reveals that the information used to be exchanged through a woman intelligence operative in Pakistan.

He used to receive monetary benefits in exchange.

FIR has been registered against him.

He was produced before court and sent to 7-day police remand," ADG Prashant Kumar added.

"Another man from Gujarat's Godhra, Anas has been arrested.

His elder brother was arrested by NIA Hyderabd a few days back.

Anas is being brought here," he further stated