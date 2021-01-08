Betsy DeVos Joins Growing List of Resignations Within Trump Administration

Betsy DeVos Joins Growing List of Resignations in Trump Administration.

On Thursday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submitted her letter of resignation to President Donald Trump.

.

In the letter, which was obtained by the ‘NYT,’ DeVos cited the rampage at the Capitol as her reason for resigning.

.

We should be highlighting and celebrating your administration’s many accomplishments on behalf of the American people … Instead, we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business, Betsy DeVos, via 'NYT'.

She called the chaos caused by Trump’s supporters as “unconscionable.”.

That behavior was unconscionable for our country … There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.

DeVos is the second cabinet-level official to step down from their position.

.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who also resigned on Thursday, said she was “deeply trouble” by the Capitol riot.

.

Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building … it has deeply trouble me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.

.

Several other Trump administration officials have also since resigned including Mick Mulvaney, special envoy to Northern Ireland, Matthew Pottinger, Trump’s deputy national security adviser.

John Costello, a senior cybersecurity official, Tyler Goodspeed, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Rickie Niceta, Melania’s social secretary and Sarah Matthews, deputy White House press secretary.