ANGIES LIST

a new year is like a clean slate.

And from the garage to the pantry... to the closet and the bathroom ... many of us could use a hand ... getting the clutter under control.

This week's angie's list report ... has tips from the pros... to get the ball rolling.

the beginning of a new year... is a great time to get a fresh start on your home organization.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list the new year is a great time to consider decluttering your home.

The best way to be successful is to start with one small area of your home, get that in tip-top shape, and that'll give you the motivation to tackle other areas.

Voiceover (:13) that's the same advice given by maria (ma-rye-uh) baer ... the owner of baer essentials home organization.

Maria baer, owner of baer essentials home organization i always say, if it's overwhelming, start small.

Start with a drawer or a cupboard.

Don't tackle those boxes of memories that you've been collecting of your kids for the last 18 years.

That is generally the very last project that i would do because everything has an emotional tie.

Voiceover (:03) to set yourself up for success ... start with a spot where the items themselves... will indicate whether they should be kept or tossed.

Maria baer, owner of baer essentials home organization pantries are a great spot to start because things expire.

Check those expiration dates, pitch anything that is past it's prime and when you're wanting to get started with an organizing project, take everything out of the space.

Literally everything.

Wipe it all clean, start with that clean slate and determine what really deserves to be back in that space and, like i said, donate things, pitch things that no longer make sense for your lifestyle or where you're at.

Voiceover (:05) then you're ready to start filling the space back up.

Be sure to do so... with thoughtful intention.

Maria baer, owner of baer essentials home organization final piece of advice is shop for containers last, once you know what is going back in that space.

Voiceover (:05) seeing an organized and uncluttered finished product ... will give you the satisfaction and confidence to keep going.

Maria baer, owner of baer essentials home organization i think once you've gotten into throwing things away or donating things that no longer work, it's easier to get into say, the master closet or your kid's playroom and start making decisions about those items. angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list when considering what to keep and what to throw away... when clearing out your house ... make sure you stay logical and less emotional.

For example, we were cleaning out our basement recently and i decided to part ways with a doll house com.

